All Mountaineers, Crew Alive After Mi-8 Chopper's Hard Landing in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - All the mountaineers and crew members of the Mi-8 helicopter have survived a hard landing in the mountains of eastern Tajikistan, a spokesperson for the republic's committee of emergency situations told Sputnik.

"All the passengers and crew members of the Mi-8 helicopter, which suffered a hard landing in the mountains of eastern Tajikistan, are alive. The exact coordinates of the MI-8 hard landing have been determined. Rescuers are on their way to help them," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Mi-8 helicopter carrying 13 climbers and three crew members made a hard landing in the mountains.

The incident took place when mountaineers were returning to a base camp after climbing Ismoil Somoni Peak, the highest mountain in Tajikistan (approximately 24,600 feet above sea level).