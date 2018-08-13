Fire at Hospital in Northern Taiwan Leaves 9 People Killed - Reports

The incident took place overnight Monday, the Taiwanese Central News Agency reported.
Firefighters received reports about the fire at 04:36 a.m. on Monday (20:36 GMT on Sunday). Seventy-nine units including a total of 243 firefighters were reportedly dispatched to the site of the incident. They extinguished the fire by 05:27 a.m.
Firefighters and rescuers have so far managed to evacuate 31 patients of the hospital.
