Seoul, Pyongyang Hold Talks on Next Intra-Korean Summit Preparations - Reports

The talks started at around 10:00 a.m. [01:00 GMT], the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyo leads the delegation from Seoul, according to the outlet. North Korea is represented by a group of officials led by Ri Son Gwon, the chairman of the country's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification.
The outlet suggested that the talks would address the details of the planned intra-Korean summit, including the date and venue of the meeting. Moreover, the negotiations would be dedicated to what had been achieved by the two sides since their previous summits, the outlet suggested.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held two bilateral meetings earlier this year amid burgeoning diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.
During their landmark summit in Panmunjom in late April, Moon promised to visit Pyongyang for a meeting in fall.
