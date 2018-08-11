Three Chinese Citizens Injured in Attack in Pakistan – Chinese Consulate-General

"The Embassy and Consulates General of China in Pakistan strongly condemns the violent attack in Balochistan today, and express our sincere sympathy to the injured from both countries… The Chinese side has requested the relevant Pakistani Departments to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice," the diplomatic mission’s statement read.
Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying Chinese mining workers in Balochistan. A car, loaded with explosives, was detonated near the bus, according to the diplomatic mission.
A suicide attack today in #Balochistan targeted a bus carrying #Chinese engineers, wounding at least five people including three Chinese nationals. The Chinese engineers were working on a mineral project which is a joint venture between #China-#Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hDeNS4AJG1— Neelu Mishra (@NeelakandanS1) August 11, 2018
