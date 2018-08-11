Three Chinese Citizens Injured in Attack in Pakistan – Chinese Consulate-General

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Six people, including three Chinese citizens, were injured in an attack in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Saturday, China’s Consulate-General in Karachi said and urged Pakistani authorities to investigate the incident.

"The Embassy and Consulates General of China in Pakistan strongly condemns the violent attack in Balochistan today, and express our sincere sympathy to the injured from both countries… The Chinese side has requested the relevant Pakistani Departments to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice," the diplomatic mission’s statement read.

The Сonsulate-General also urged Karachi to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and organizations in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying Chinese mining workers in Balochistan. A car, loaded with explosives, was detonated near the bus, according to the diplomatic mission.