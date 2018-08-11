No Survivors After Rescue Helicopter Crash in Japan – Reports

The copter came down an hour after takeoff while on a mission to monitor a route in the mountains that had been opened for climbers.
The helicopter was found in the Gunma prefecture north of Tokyo. The Defense Ministry said eight people had been found near the wreckage, one was missing.
On Saturday, authorities said they had discovered the ninth person, according to the Kyodo news agency. Doctors who examined the bodies said there were no survivors.
