No Survivors After Rescue Helicopter Crash in Japan – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The crew of a rescue helicopter that crashed Friday in mountains in central Japan have been confirmed dead, local authorities said.

The copter came down an hour after takeoff while on a mission to monitor a route in the mountains that had been opened for climbers.

The Kyodo News Agency reported, citing local officials, that the helicopter left the Gunma prefecture at around 09:15 a.m. local time (0:15 GMT) to examine the route on the borders of the nearby Nagano and Niigata prefectures and was supposed to return an hour and a half later.

The helicopter was found in the Gunma prefecture north of Tokyo. The Defense Ministry said eight people had been found near the wreckage, one was missing.

On Saturday, authorities said they had discovered the ninth person, according to the Kyodo news agency. Doctors who examined the bodies said there were no survivors.