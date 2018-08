MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has turned down all proposals by the United States to start the process of complete denuclearization, US media reported.

Pyongyang declined giving up part of its nuclear arsenal in the near future as a gesture of goodwill, calling US proposals "gangster-like," diplomatic sources told CNN on Friday.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci North Korea Hasn't Taken Necessary Steps on Denuclearization - White House Adviser Bolton

The Korean government reportedly pointed to steps it had already taken in a show of good faith, including its decision to discontinue missile tests and repatriate remains of fallen US soldiers.

READ MORE: Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Seoul, Pyongyang to Officially End Korean War

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un promised to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons at a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June. No timeframe was given.