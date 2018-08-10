Register
17:58 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World cities. Pyongyang

    North Korean Heat Wave 'Potentially Catastrophic,' Warn International Charities

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Experts warn that if the status-quo continues, the North Korean people may face a pandemic in the form of major food scarcity.

    A heat wave currently bearing down on North Korea could have “catastrophic effects” on the isolated country, a number of charities have warned today.

    The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies — the largest disaster relief network in the world — has said that scorching heats are causing rice and other vitally needed crops to wither and die in farmer’s fields.

    The group added that Pyongyang balances on the precipice of a “full-blown food security crisis,” a situation that they say is only worsened by the ongoing sanctions imposed by the United Nations in response to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s allegedly ongoing missile programmes.

    Reports say that rainfall has been non-existent since early July, while simultaneously, temperatures have hit a roasting average of 39 degrees. The next bout of rainfall is not expected until the middle of August.

    Joseph Muyambo, the programme manager for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is widely quoted as saying that, “this is not yet classified as a drought, but rice, maize, and other crops are already withering in the fields, with potentially catastrophic effects for the people of the DPRK.”

    In a country where approximately 70 percent of North Koreans have insecure access to food, “we cannot and must not let this situation become a full-blown food security crisis,” he said.

    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho speaks outside the U.N. Plaza Hotel, in New York, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    North Korea Praises Trump, Slams Other US ‘High Level Officials’ for Sabotaging Peace
    Currently, the international federation has dispatched response teams and 20 water pumps to water the fields of the most dried out areas, while also providing support to 13,700 to those in most desperate need of assistance.

    While the situation is dire, it is not entirely unprecedented. In 2017, North Korea was struck by another drought, which caused a 7.2 percent decrease in the amount of food being produced during the harvesting season.

    It has long been argued that the international sanctions imposed upon North Korea have only but hindered the country’s already restricted access to critically needed food stuffs. During their much-touted summit back in June, US President Donald Trump promised Chairman Kim Jong-un major sanctions relief in exchange for Pyongyang dismantling its alleged nuclear weapons program.

    Despite what appeared to be an atmosphere of goodwill between both sides, North Korea has since issued a series of condemnatory statements, with the latest saying that while it has begun the process of destroying nuclear test sites, Washington has only “responded to our expectation by inciting international sanctions and pressure.”

    Related:

    North Korea Praises Trump, Slams Other US Officials for Sabotaging Peace
    North Korea Exceeding Commitment to Trump in Launch Site Dismantlement
    Bolton: North Korea Hasn't Taken Necessary Steps on Denuclearization
    Tags:
    heatwave, food, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Joseph Muyambo, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Pyongyang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse