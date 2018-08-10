Former Japanese Porn Star Under Fire From Chinese Pioneers for Wearing Red Scarf

In a recent video clip released by a Chinese love potion company, former Japanese porn star Sora Aoi was seen wearing a red scarf, a symbol of the Communist Party's Young Pioneers.

The Shanghai-based love potion firm Baizhentang has apologized for the "improper" use of the red scarf and "damage to Chinese people's feelings," according to Chinese media.

The apology came after the Chinese Communist Party's Young Pioneers movement condemned Baizhentang for its decision to let former Japanese porn star Sora Aoi don the red scarf during a charity event to raise money for cash-strapped students in Dehong, Yunnan province.

"Since the very beginning of its creation, the Communist Party's Young Pioneers organization has made a great contribution to the cause of […] reforms in China. The red scarf is a symbol of the pioneer movement, which epitomizes the struggle and sacrifice of the fallen heroes of the revolution," the youth group pointed out.

It also vowed to take legal action against the company for breaking China's Heroes and Martyrs Protection Law, which specifically prohibits the defamation of the memory of the country's "martyrs."

Extending its apologies for wrongly using the red scarf and prompting public uproar, Baizhentang, for its part, promised that it would "unswervingly uphold the [Communist] Party's leadership" and "strengthen patriotism education."

Aoi, who has yet to comment on the issue, formally retired from the porn industry in 2011, and currently refers to herself on her Twitter page as a "Japanese actress studying English."