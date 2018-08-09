Indian Lawmaker Shows Up at Work in Hitler's Attire

Actor-turned-politician Narmalli Sivaprasad donned the look of Hitler and took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, warning him of a fate similar to that of the German dictator.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The protest by India's Telegu Desam Party for "special status" to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh turned quirky on Thursday, with one of the party's lawmakers turning up in the Parliament dressed as Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Lawmaker Narmalli Sivaprasad, who is popular in the media and political circle for his eccentric fashion style, had his photographs and videos splashed all across news platforms and social media.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is today dressed up as Adolf Hitler during protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier also dressed up as a school boy, Narad muni and others. pic.twitter.com/pHKcSZpPv0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

​The actor-turned-politician, who often dresses up as various characters to convey his disapproval of certain issues, turned up sporting a mustache associated with Hitler, along with a brown shirt with the Nazi emblem. He even posed for the cameras with the Nazi salute.

Apart from drama in Parliament for special status for Andra Pradesh, actor & director Naramalli Sivaprasad, who is also TDP MP, dress up as various characters to protests. Rama, Narad Muni, Satya Sai, Magician & yesterday he dressed up as Hitler. He is just having fun. pic.twitter.com/tNiGjXKybt — AnileshMahajanاَنليش (@anileshmahajan) August 9, 2018

"I started as a soldier in the German army and earned great respect but I was greedy for power and as a result, became responsible for World War II which resulted in the death of several crore people and I also killed myself," MP Sivaprasad told media persons before entering the House.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad comes to the parliament dressed as Hitler, has this message for PM Modi. #ReporterDiary (@Supriya23bh)

More videos: https://t.co/FAHzdjSiWA pic.twitter.com/Buqz8X59s6 — India Today (@IndiaToday) August 9, 2018

​"My suggestion to Modi (Prime Minister) is not to go down that way. He has already cheated Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. If he doesn't repent, then he will see his downfall," Sivaprasad added.

The Telegu Desam Party and Modi's Bharatiya Janta Party have been at loggerheads ever since the former left the ruling coalition to demand Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2013 and a new state Telangana was formed. Since then, Andhra Pradesh has been demanding special package as compensation for the loss in terms of resources and income it incurred in the process.