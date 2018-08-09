British Airways Deplanes Indian Bureaucrat Over 'Crying Child'

British Airways has been accused of forcing an Indian bureaucrat’s family off of a flight because their three-year-old child was crying profusely. The aggrieved has demanded an apology and compensation, alleging racial discrimination.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The incident happened on July 23 on a British Airways London-Berlin flight in which A.P. Pathak, an official of the Indian Engineering Service, was traveling with his family.

India's Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a thorough probe into the incident and has asked the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to obtain a detailed report from British Airways.

READ MORE: Man Claims British Airways Fired Him for 'Girl's Hair' as He Breaches Dress Code

"We were traveling to Berlin from London in British Airways…our son started crying and a flight attendant came and threatened to off-load us if the kid did keep quiet. After a while, we were called and forced to de-board the plane," A.P. Pathak told media.

We were travelling to Berlin from London in British Airways, Our son started crying and a flight attendant came and threatened to offload us if our kid doesn't keep quiet and after a while, he called security and we were offloaded: A.P Pathak, Passenger pic.twitter.com/gFm47qgOIw — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

© AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS BA Use Facial Recognition, Prompt Twitterstorm Among Privacy Champions

Pathak said that he has submitted a written complaint to the British Airways but has not gotten a response.

"It was an act of racial discrimination, I request an apology and compensation for harassment of an Indian," Pathak said.

I have given a letter to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and EAM Sushma Swaraj and complained to British Airways but they have not replied yet, it was an act of racial discrimination, I request an apology and compensation for harassment of an Indian: A.P Pathak, Passenger pic.twitter.com/6bb5wekgaZ — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

After the case caught media attention, British Airways said that they do not tolerate discrimination and are investigating the matter.

READ MORE: Twitter Bans Activist as She Swaps 'Anti-White' Posts for 'Anti-Black'

"We take claims like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have started a full investigation and are in direct contact with the customer," British Airways said in a statement.