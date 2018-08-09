Register
    British Airways airplanes are seen at Heathrow Airport in London.

    British Airways Deplanes Indian Bureaucrat Over 'Crying Child'

    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Asia & Pacific
    British Airways has been accused of forcing an Indian bureaucrat’s family off of a flight because their three-year-old child was crying profusely. The aggrieved has demanded an apology and compensation, alleging racial discrimination.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The incident happened on July 23 on a British Airways London-Berlin flight in which A.P. Pathak, an official of the Indian Engineering Service, was traveling with his family.

    India's Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a thorough probe into the incident and has asked the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to obtain a detailed report from British Airways.

    "We were traveling to Berlin from London in British Airways…our son started crying and a flight attendant came and threatened to off-load us if the kid did keep quiet. After a while, we were called and forced to de-board the plane," A.P. Pathak told media.

    A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013. British Airways is the first UK airline to take delivery of the A380 and the first long-haul flight will be to Los Angeles on September 24, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    BA Use Facial Recognition, Prompt Twitterstorm Among Privacy Champions
    Pathak said that he has submitted a written complaint to the British Airways but has not gotten a response.

    "It was an act of racial discrimination, I request an apology and compensation for harassment of an Indian," Pathak said.

    After the case caught media attention, British Airways said that they do not tolerate discrimination and are investigating the matter. 

    "We take claims like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have started a full investigation and are in direct contact with the customer," British Airways said in a statement.

