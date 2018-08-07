Register
14:33 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Students runs back during clashes with unidentified miscreants while protesting over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2018

    Bangladesh Approves New Road Safety Law Following Student Protests

    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The death of two young people in Dhaka last month has triggered massive protests by student groups who've clashed with security forces, bringing the capital to a standstill by blocking major highways.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bowing to student pressure, the Shiekh Hasina-led government of Bangladesh has approved a new road-safety law with a death penalty provision for those that cause fatal accidents by rash driving.

    "If police investigations find that drivers deliberately caused the fatal accident then they would face the death penalty under the country's penal code," Law Minister Anisul Huq said at a media briefing. 

    Students runs back during clashes with unidentified miscreants while protesting over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Bangladesh Blocks Mobile Internet to Stop Violent Teen Protests (VIDEO)
    Meanwhile, the United Nations has expressed deep concern for the safety of students in the ongoing protest over road safety in Bangladesh.

    "We are deeply concerned about the reports of violence and call on all for calm. The concerns expressed by youth about road safety are legitimate and a solution is needed for a mega city like Dhaka. A functioning public transport system should ensure the safety of all, including children, young girls and women," UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said in a statement.

    READ MORE: US Ambassador's Motorcade Attacked in Bangladesh

    The protests by Bangladeshi students started on July 29 afer two students died in an accident in the capital Dhaka. Sporadic clashes between students and the police have been reported across Dhaka during the week-long protests. Students came out in huge numbers and staged sit-ins and protest marches across the capital demanding the death penalty for those causing fatal accidents by unsafe driving.

    Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, is the most vulnerable city, both in terms of the total number of accidents and accident rates. From 2007 to 2011 a total of 2,720 accidents occurred.

    Related:

    Russian-Made Nuclear Plant to Spur Economic Growth in Bangladesh
    Utmost Safety Ensured at Bangladesh’s Nuke Plant - ASE Group
    Rosatom Begins Construction of 2nd Unit of Bangladesh’s First Nuke Power Plant
    Rooppur Nuke Plant Will Make Bangladesh Energy Secure, Tech Efficient - Minister
    Tags:
    changed legislation, deaths, road accident, safety concerns, protest, death penalty, UN, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse