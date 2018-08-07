Bangladesh Approves New Road Safety Law Following Student Protests

The death of two young people in Dhaka last month has triggered massive protests by student groups who've clashed with security forces, bringing the capital to a standstill by blocking major highways.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bowing to student pressure, the Shiekh Hasina-led government of Bangladesh has approved a new road-safety law with a death penalty provision for those that cause fatal accidents by rash driving.

"If police investigations find that drivers deliberately caused the fatal accident then they would face the death penalty under the country's penal code," Law Minister Anisul Huq said at a media briefing.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has expressed deep concern for the safety of students in the ongoing protest over road safety in Bangladesh.

"We are deeply concerned about the reports of violence and call on all for calm. The concerns expressed by youth about road safety are legitimate and a solution is needed for a mega city like Dhaka. A functioning public transport system should ensure the safety of all, including children, young girls and women," UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said in a statement.

The protests by Bangladeshi students started on July 29 afer two students died in an accident in the capital Dhaka. Sporadic clashes between students and the police have been reported across Dhaka during the week-long protests. Students came out in huge numbers and staged sit-ins and protest marches across the capital demanding the death penalty for those causing fatal accidents by unsafe driving.

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, is the most vulnerable city, both in terms of the total number of accidents and accident rates. From 2007 to 2011 a total of 2,720 accidents occurred.