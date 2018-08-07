Amex Pulls Advertising With Sky News After Interview with Right-Winger Aired

Register
    Sky News Australia is under fire for sitting down with a local right-wing activist who has been widely vilified simply for calling to cut down on immigration, reject “foreign ideologies” and reclaim the country’s “traditional identity.”

    American Express has decided to suspend its relationship with Sky News over the channel’s recent interview with Australian right-wing activist Blair Cottrell, The Guardian wrote.

    Amex is the first multinational company to have pulled its advertising from Sky News in the wake of the controversial interview that was aired on Sunday.

    Censored
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Carolyn Langton / Censored
    'Censorship Isn't Cute:' Sky News Slammed for 'Binning' Skripal Interview
    The move comes amid an activist campaign to target advertisers urging them to pull commercials from TV networks and newspapers that publish extremist and sexist views.

    Last week, Labor politicians also expressed concern at the escalation of anti-immigrant rhetoric in the national media, after Melbourne’s Herald Sun published a nationally syndicated opinion piece that described suburbs with high Muslim, Jewish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indian and Italian populations as examples of poor social cohesion.

    “Australia is being swamped by non-English-speaking immigrants who refuse to assimilate and accept our values. In the face of this influx we’re losing our identity,” Sydney’ Daily Telegraph wrote in  an article aptly titled “The Foreign Invasion.”

    Labor MP Julian Hill, whose electorate covers three of the suburbs criticized in the article, said the government needed to show more leadership in fighting racist speech.

    The Jewish Community Council of Victoria also slammed the article and lodged a complaint with the Australian Press Council.

    On Sunday, Blair Cottrell, the former leader of anti-immigration group United Patriots Front, spoke with Sky News host Adam Giles to voice his views on immigration.

    During the interview Cottrell urged the government to reduce immigration, protect the country against "foreign ideologies" and to "reclaim our traditional identity."

    His statements invited an angry backlash from the audience with viewers calling in to say that last year Cottrell was convicted of inciting contempt of Muslims, and that he had previously said he wanted a portrait of Adolph Hitler in every classroom.

    Other presenters at the network have been equally incensed by Cottrell’s comments.

    On Monday, Sky said it was suspending the show, banning Cottrell from appearing again and announced a restructure of senior management.

    However, Australians are becoming progressively more concerned about population growth and immigration rates with many saying that multiculturalism has failed and caused social division and dangerous extremism in Australia. 

    Tags:
