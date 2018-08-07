Indian Techie Claims to Have Created First Hindi-Speaking Humanoid

The Indian equivalent of Sophia, the world’s first humanoid, Rashmi uses linguistic interpretation and artificial intelligence to pick up the feeling of a conversation and articulate appropriate responses.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A management graduate from India has claimed to have developed the first Hindi-speaking humanoid robot. Ranjit Srivastava from Ranchi says that "Rashmi" is the local version of the globally acclaimed human robot "Sophia." Other than Hindi, the robot can speak other Indian languages, such as Bhojpuri, Marathi and English.

Rashmi uses linguistic interpretation (LI), artificial intelligence (AI), visual data and facial recognition systems.

"It will take another month to give it the complete shape of a human. The head and body have been developed and they are functioning properly. The process is on to add hands and legs to it," Srivastava told media.

Srivastava owns Lotus Communication, a software company in Ranchi.