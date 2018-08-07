Indian Techie Claims to Have Created First Hindi-Speaking Humanoid

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A management graduate from India has claimed to have developed the first Hindi-speaking humanoid robot. Ranjit Srivastava from Ranchi says that "Rashmi" is the local version of the globally acclaimed human robot "Sophia." Other than Hindi, the robot can speak other Indian languages, such as Bhojpuri, Marathi and English.
Rashmi uses linguistic interpretation (LI), artificial intelligence (AI), visual data and facial recognition systems.
"Rashmi functions under a specially designed software and linguistic interpretation system developed by me. The LI programme analyses the feeling of the conversation while AI program analyses the conversation to extract the response from the device," Srivastava told media.
"It will take another month to give it the complete shape of a human. The head and body have been developed and they are functioning properly. The process is on to add hands and legs to it," Srivastava told media.
Srivastava owns Lotus Communication, a software company in Ranchi.
