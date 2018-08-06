Russia Rejects Indian Election Hacking Plot Slur

Philip N. Howard, a professor of Internet studies at the Oxford Internet Institute in the UK, during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on foreign influence on social media platforms, alleged that Russia would target elections in India and Brazil through their media institutions.

Russia has rejected a report published by an Indian news agency quoting British Professor Philip N. Howard, who has warned that Russian hackers may soon make their way to the upcoming general elections in India.

Seeking to relegate the PTI report in the fake news category, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said on Monday that it is an attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and its partner countries.

"This blatantly false and unfounded assertion is a phony attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and her #BRICS partners following the success of the recent summit meeting of the group in Johannesburg," a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in New Delhi reads.

Russia has once again reiterated that it has never interfered in the internal politics of other countries, as doing so would go against the fundamental principles of its foreign policy.

"It has become a common knowledge that Russia enjoys camaraderie with India and will never do anything that goes against the interest and dignity of the friendly Indian nation," the embassy added.