Taiwan Mulling Measures Against Airlines Not Recognizing Island's Sovereignty

"We wrote a letter to the foreign aviation companies on Aug. 3, asking them to make due corrections, and we're currently mulling possible countermeasures. But there are no answers for the time being," Wang said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan broadcaster.
According to the broadcaster, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is considering measures against 44 foreign airlines which follow Beijing's instructions. The possible measures, in particular, include adjusting airlines' time slots at Taiwan airports and denying the use of jet bridges.
READ MORE: China Will Not Permit Taiwan to Be Seen as Separate Country
In April, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) sent a letter to 36 foreign airlines demanding that they refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites. Addressing the letter, a number of international airlines have been using the terms Taiwan China, China Taipei, Taipei or simply Asia without mentioning a specific state to refer to Taiwan's airports, the broadcaster said.
Informal contacts resumed in the 1980s. Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.
