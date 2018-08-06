Taiwan Mulling Measures Against Airlines Not Recognizing Island's Sovereignty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of Taiwan has sent a request to a number of international airlines to update their websites to indicate that the island was as a sovereign state, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said on Monday, adding that measures would be taken the request was not met.

"We wrote a letter to the foreign aviation companies on Aug. 3, asking them to make due corrections, and we're currently mulling possible countermeasures. But there are no answers for the time being," Wang said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is considering measures against 44 foreign airlines which follow Beijing's instructions. The possible measures, in particular, include adjusting airlines' time slots at Taiwan airports and denying the use of jet bridges.

In April, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) sent a letter to 36 foreign airlines demanding that they refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites. Addressing the letter, a number of international airlines have been using the terms Taiwan China, China Taipei, Taipei or simply Asia without mentioning a specific state to refer to Taiwan's airports, the broadcaster said.

Official relations between central Chinese authorities and Taiwan stopped in 1949 when the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party, establishing the Republic of China on the island.

Informal contacts resumed in the 1980s. Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.