At Least 82 Killed, Thousands Evacuated After Major Quake in Indonesia

At least 82 people were killed after a 6.9-magnituted earthquake struck Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok Sunday.

The earlier reports said that 37 people were killed in the earthquake.

According to Haji Rum, head of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency, all fatalities happened at Lombok. As he reported the death toll on Indonesia's Metro TV, he said that all the victims were killed by falling debris inside the buildings.

Evacuation efforts are underway, with thousands of people reportedly being evacuated from the disaster zone, according to Reuters. Thousands of buildings are reportedly destroyed.

​The epicenter of the quake was located near Loloa settlement located in north part of Lombok island. The island's largest city, Mataram, population 319,000, is located some 50 kilometers from the epicenter.

​However, there are still no information on the injured; speaking on the TV, Rum said that hospitalized patients have been moved outdoors as a precaution. There are no reports of injuries on nearby island Bali, a popular tourist destination.