Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7 Quake Hits Indonesian Island (VIDEO)

According to the data of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was registered at a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles), two kilometers to the east-southeast of the Loloan settlement in the north of the island at 11:46 GMT.
There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
Last week, a 6.4-magnitude quake on Lombok killed 14 people.
#BREAKING: US Geological Survey says magnitude 7 quake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island; Indonesian officials say tsunami possible. — AP pic.twitter.com/guAdMGEVOS— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) August 5, 2018
