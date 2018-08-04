US Diplomat Delievers Letter From Trump to North Korean Leader Kim

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday called for pressure to be kept up on North Korea to achieve its denuclearization and said he expected Russia to abide by UN resolutions.

The US ambassador to the Philippines delivered the letter to Ri Yong Ho at a security forum in Singapore, according to the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Heather Nauert added that the letter was a response to one from Kim Jong Un to Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the North Korean leader stated he was ready for denuclearization of the DPRK and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having held a top-level summit with US leader Donald Trump in Singapore.

In his earlier statement, Trump did not exclude the lifting of sanctions if the DPRK refused to use nuclear weapons, but the official policy of the United States is that sanctions will only be halted after "full, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization.