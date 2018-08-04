Pompeo Pledges Nearly $300Mln in Security Aid to Southeast Asia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday pledged nearly $300 million in security funding to Southeast Asia.

"As part of our commitment to advancing regional security in the Indo-Pacific, the US is excited to announce nearly $300 million in new funding to reinforce security cooperation throughout the entire region," he said.

Pompeo said security was a major focus of talks he held on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Singapore.

He this new security aid would advance their shared priorities, strengthen maritime security, develop humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping capabilities, and enhance programs that counter transnational threats.

Earlier this week, Pompeo said the United States would invest $113 million in new initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region that would support digital economy, energy, and infrastructure.