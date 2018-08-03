Floods in Northwestern China Leave 20 People Dead, 8 Missing – Local Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The floods caused by heavy rainfall in the northwestern Chinese Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region left 20 people dead and eight more missing, local authorities said on Friday.

According to the local authorities, more than 5,500 residents were evacuated to safe places.

READ MORE: Subway Station in Sweden Floods, Residents Turn it Into Swimming Pool (PHOTOS)

The Hami prefecture-level city in the northeastern part of Xinjiang was the most affected by the disaster, which ruined 8,700 buildings and damaged roads and railways in the area. The floods also damaged a dam of a local water reservoir.

The local authorities have launched a massive search and rescue operation in the disaster-hit areas with some 3,000 people participating in it.