Two Foreign Tourists Stabbed in Tajikistan Remain in Hospital – Health Ministry

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Two foreign tourists, stabbed on Sunday while cycling through Tajikistan, remain in a hospital in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, a source in the Tajik Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Two tourists with severe stab wounds are still undergoing treatment in a Dushanbe hospital," the source said.

At the same time, a representative of Tajikistan's Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the bodies of the four killed tourists had been transferred to the local embassies of their countries.

"The bodies of the four foreign cyclists – two US citizens, one Dutch and one Swiss national – have been transferred to the authorities of their countries. The embassies of their countries in Tajikistan will send the bodies to their homeland," the source said.

The US, Dutch and Swiss Embassies in Tajikistan refused to comment on the matter.

On Sunday, a group of foreign cyclists traveling around the country was hit by a car. The attackers then stabbed to death four of the tourists (two US citizens, one Dutch and one Swiss national) and injured three others.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group. Meanwhile, Tajikistan's Interior Ministry blamed the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, banned in the country, for the attack.

*Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — is a terrorist group banned in Russia