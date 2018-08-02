At Least 24 Children Injured in School Van Crash in Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 24 children were injured when a school van crashed into a truck in the north of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar, Geo TV reported Thursday, citing police.

Nine children were sent to the Lady Reading Hospital, and two of them are in critical condition, Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing the hospital's administration.

Fifteen children reportedly received first aid at the scene of the accident.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. In early October 2017, 14 people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a van in the northwest of Balochistan province.

In early November 2017, 27 people died and about 60 were injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in a town of Talagang, Punjab province.