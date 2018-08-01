China Committed to Maintaining Defensive Nature of Military Policy – Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China intends to follow the path of peaceful development and further stick to the defense policy which is entirely defensive in nature, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday.

"China intends to carry high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits, relentlessly follow the peaceful path of development, firmly stick to the defensive nature of its national defense policy, jointly with other countries build cooperation within the framework of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, and facilitate the building of a new type of international relations," Wei said at a reception in Beijing on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The PLA is the world's largest military force, with 2,693,000 personnel, according to the Global Firepower military ranking organization. China was placed third among 136 other nations in the 2018 worldwide ranking for military strength, following the United States and Russia.

The country is involved in several territorial disputes, including a multilateral row in the South China Sea, and a standoff with Taiwan, which is not recognized by Beijing as an independent state.