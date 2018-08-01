China Committed to Maintaining Defensive Nature of Military Policy – Minister

"China intends to carry high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits, relentlessly follow the peaceful path of development, firmly stick to the defensive nature of its national defense policy, jointly with other countries build cooperation within the framework of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, and facilitate the building of a new type of international relations," Wei said at a reception in Beijing on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).
The country is involved in several territorial disputes, including a multilateral row in the South China Sea, and a standoff with Taiwan, which is not recognized by Beijing as an independent state.
