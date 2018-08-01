Crocodile Nearly Bites Off Trainer's Hand at Zoo (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A trainer put his hand into the mouth of the crocodile and almost lost his limb during a performance at the Chiang Rai zoon in Thailand.

A visitor to the zoo, who came to see the show with his wife and children, has captured the terrifying moment on video. The clip shows a 45-year-old trainer named Tao putting his hand, up to his forearm, into the mouth of the crocodile.

Suddenly the reptile closed his jaw and tried to tear the man apart.

The man managed to pull out his hand, but the video shows how it was badly mangled and bleeding. The trainer is now well and will soon resume his work with the reptiles.

WARNING: This footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities