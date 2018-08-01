Air Traffic Controllers May Face Action in MH370 Case - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysia is planning to create an internal committee that would decide on action against air traffic controllers who were on duty when the flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014, The Straits Times newspaper reported citing Malaysia's transport minister.

The minister said citing the MH370 report released on Monday that there was a violation of standard operating procedures, stressing the need to take action, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

On July 31, chairman of Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority resigned when the official report of the commission investigating the aircraft's disappearance noted failures by air traffic controllers.

READ MORE: Flight MH370: Unplanned Turn Done Manually, Not by Autopilot — Investigators

© AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar Malaysian Civil Aviation Chief Quits Over Safety Protocol Lapses in MH370 Saga

Flight MH370 , en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff.

There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the aircraft.

So far, several pieces of debris believed to have come from the aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.