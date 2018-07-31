Philipines' Duterte Orders 60 Luxury Cars Be Smashed by Bulldozer (VIDEO)

Duterte, who is known for his tough stance in the fight against criminal activity in the country, has already carried out such anti-corruption actions, destroying $1.2 mln worth of the confiscated vehicles.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the destruction of 60 smuggled luxury cars, which cost from $4 mln to $6 mln on Monday. According to the president, who ordered the vehicles be smashed by a bulldozer, he issued such a directive in order to prevent corruption and to show to the world that his country is "a viable place of investment and business."

Among the goods destroyed were Lamborghinis, Porsches, Mercedes Benz, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

"There are motorcycles that would be destroyed there too. My heart will really bleed, but there's nothing that I can do because the only way to settle this thing about smuggling is just to simply stop it," Duterte, who is a well-known fan of choppers, said before the event.