No Question of India Granting 'Refugee' Status to Rohingya - Home Minister

Though some Indian parliamentarians have been demanding recognition of the Rohingyas as "Refugees," the ruling alliance has made it clear that no such suggestions would be considered. India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has made it clear that not a single illegal Rohingya immigrant will be given the status of refugee and will instead be deported to Myanmar.

"When we get information on the number of Rohingyas, we will approach the Ministry of External Affairs and connect with Myanmar to deport them," Home Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the parliament on Tuesday.

State governments have been ordered to take steps for identification of all illegal migrants including Rohingyas, as well as capturing their biographic and biometric particulars. Moreover, the army has been deployed in sensitive areas to stop further infiltration, according to the home minister.

"The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of the Rohingyas," Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament during the Question Hour.

Over the past few months, dozens of Rohingyas possessing fake Indian documents have been arrested by police, especially in the northeastern states sharing a boundary with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

While Jammu and Kashmir have the largest Rohingya population, their presence is also noted in Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

"India has always been soft on those who have entered this country. Millions of refugees have been staying in this country. That does not mean anyone can walk into this nation and claim citizenship of this nation. We have created facilities for Rohingyas in Rakhine province (Myanmar)," Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told parliament on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, some of the parliamentarians have requested that the government recognize the Rohingyas as "refugees."