Indian Prisoner Throws Birthday Party in High-Security Jail (VIDEO)

Shivendra Singh, who is undergoing trial for "attempt to murder," threw a birthday bash inside India’s Faizabad jail and the video has gone viral, attracting huge embarrassment for jail authorities and the civic administration.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – A video of an under-trial inmate celebrating his birthday in a high-security jail has gone viral on social media. The celebration happened in the Faizabad district jail in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The video shows the seemingly elated Shivendra Singh blowing out candles, cutting a cake and sharing it with other prisoners.

Interestingly, another video that seems to have been clipped with the original shows Shivendra speaking to media persons, sharing details of how he managed to celebrate his birthday in jail.

"On the payment of Rs 1 lakh (approximately $1,600) to jailor Vinay Kumar Dubey, he provided all items — cake, candles, knife, lighter to me for my birthday," Singh told media on his way to court. He alleged that prisoners pay money to jail authorities in order to get facilities.

Meanwhile, the state administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.