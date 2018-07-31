Afghanistan to Hold Presidential Election on April 20, 2019 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) has set April 20, 2019 as the date for the country's presidential election, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the TOLonews, the presidential vote will be held six months after the parliamentary elections slated for October.

Previously, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban movement to participate in the parliamentary and local elections in order to stop the years-long conflict. Taliban, however, rejected the offer, stating that people have been "cheated" at the previous vote. The movement also urged to boycott the elections as the country is "occupied."

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh* terrorist groups.

*Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia