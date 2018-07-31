Explosion Hits City of Jalalabad in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

A blast has hit the Afghan city of Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar province, local media reported.
The media outlet added, citing local residents that gunfire had also been heard, but officials have yet to comment on the incident.
Explosion infront of Govt Office, Firing, Jalalabad city, Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/rOhKI6Z7UY— Mutmaeen (@Metmaeen) 31 июля 2018 г.
In recent weeks a series of complex attacks have occurred in Jalalabad, killing and wounding dozens of people.
Afghanistan has been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation because of terrorist groups operating in the area.
