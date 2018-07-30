'High' in the Sky: FlyDubai Flight Delayed for 10 Hours After Pilot Caught Drunk

Some pilots’ unfortunate predilection for downing a shot or two before takeoff often backfires on them and, what is worse, on their time-strapped passengers who may think they might have been better off taking a train.

Passengers on a Dubai-bound flight from Nepal were stranded for almost 10 hours after the pilot appeared unsteady on his feet and reeking of alcohol, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing airport officials.

Crew members had tipped off airport officials that their captain was a bit “off” less than an hour before the flight was scheduled to depart on Sunday morning.

A breathalyzer test confirmed that the pilot had indeed had a drop too much. As a result, the flight was delayed and the 145 passengers forced to spend hours waiting for the replacement crew to arrive.

The FlyDubai flight FZ8018 eventually left Kathmandu with a different crew.

Authorities have not disclosed either the pilot’s name or his nationality.





