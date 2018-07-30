Register
    Nepalese Prime Minister's Office Goes Completely Paperless

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    In a major leap towards digital governance, the prime minister's office in Nepal has ditched paper for laptops. This is likely to reduce manual operations and help ministers keep track of the cabinet's plans and decisions on a regular basis.

    In Nepal, the Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to go paperless. A photograph of the Cabinet Hall shared on Twitter by Bishnu Rimal, the prime minister's advisor on political affairs shows all members using laptop computers instead of papers and pens.

    Kathmandu, Nepal. File photo
    © Photo : Pixabay
    India Allows Free Entry for Nepali Vehicles to Counter China's Clout - Scholar
    ​The Cabinet Hall at the prime minister's office in Singhadurbar is the central administrative secretariat where all crucial decisions are taken.   

    "I have already said in the Council of Ministers meeting that we will make the office paperless within six months. The meeting's programs and agenda will be discussed using laptops," Oli said on May 30 and asked all ministers to learn computer basics.

    ​The ministers will receive a username and a one-time password every time they enter the cabinet hall.

    According to reports, special software has been put in place that can send and receive relevant documents and meeting agendas to all ministries, electronically.

