China Sending Triple the Number of Soldiers to SCO Military Drill Than India

The theme of the drill is “Preparation and Cooperation on Counter-terrorism among SCO Member States’ Militaries.” It is slated to be held from August 22 to 29 at Comprehensive Training Field No. 255 in Chebarkul, Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) military drill in Russia next month will see triple the number of Chinese troops in comparison to that of India. While India has selected a little over 200 troops for the drill, China's People's Liberation Army will send 743 officers and men to participate.

"The main subjects include field reconnaissance, joint fire strike, counter-terrorism operations in residential settlements. The PLA will send 743 officers and men to participate," Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said on July 26.

Indian Troops to Use Russian Equipment During SCO Military Exercise in Russia

The exercise named "Peace Mission 2018" will see the participation of over 3,000 troops from India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. It is also the first-ever military collaboration between India and Pakistan.

"This is a routine military drill within the framework of the SCO which has been playing a positive role in deepening defense and security cooperation among member-states, enhancing capacity in tackling new threats and challenges and also safeguarding regional peace and stability," Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang added.

With over 70 percent of India's military assets being of Russian origin, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will not be sending any of their military assets, as the soldiers will use Russian equipment.

India and Pakistan were admitted as observers to the SCO in 2005 and they were admitted as full members to the group last year. The main subjects of the SCO drill are field reconnaissance, joint fire strike and counter-terrorism operations in residential settlements.