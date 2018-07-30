Australian Archbishop Wilson Resigns Amid Sexual Abuse Cover-Up Scandal

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in the world, who had been found guilty of concealing child sex abuse.
"His decision to resign comes after considering his future following his conviction for failing to report allegations of child sexual abuse that occurred in the 1970s," the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference stated, confirming Wilson's resignation.
READ MORE: All Chilean Bishops Offer to Resign Due to Cover-Up of Child Abuse — Reports
This is not the first case of child molestation this year. On Saturday, a prominent leader among US Catholics Cardinal McCarrick stepped down due to sexual assault accusations, and earlier Chilean bishops had offered to resign due to a cover-up over years of child molestation, carried out by an influential Chilean priest Fernando Karadima.
