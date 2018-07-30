Over 500 Climbers Trapped on Indonesian Mountain After Earthquake (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After a 6.4-magnitude earthquake as many as 560 climbers are trapped on Mount Rinjani located on the Indonesian island of Lombok, Mount Rinjani National Park's head Sudiyono said.

"There are still 560 people trapped. Five hundred are in the Segara Anakan area, and 60 are in Batu Ceper," Sudiyono said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The newspaper also said that a 184-member evacuation team had set off earlier in the day to rescue the climbers.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit Lombok and Sumbawa Islands today, killing at least 10, including a Malaysian. Here is a footage from Mt Rinjani. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. pic.twitter.com/hZ2zc4tV70 — | outdoorian (@twt_outdoor) 29 июля 2018 г.

​On Sunday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Lombok killing at least 16 people. The earthquake also caused landslides, which blocked some mountain trails.

Pelawangan Rinjani after 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qNkDyBrV2m — r a n (@pigletcloud) 29 июля 2018 г.

​READ MORE: Strong 6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Tourist Island in Indonesia — USGS

At its highest point of 3,726 meters (2,315 miles), Mount Rinjani is the second largest volcano in Indonesia and attracts many hikers and climbers.