BMW Faces Joint Lawsuit in South Korea Over Sedan Fires - Reports

Four plaintiffs in South Korea have filed a joint lawsuit against German carmaker BMW over a faulty engine part which caused fires on several BMW 520d sedans, local media reported on Monday.
A lawyer familiar with the case told the news outlet that the number of plaintiffs is expected to rise as the lawsuit proceeds.
According to the South Korean Transport Ministry, the carmaker has launched a voluntary recall program of 520d sedans and is considering to expand the scope of the program to cover all its vehicles which use the same parts as the faulty model.
