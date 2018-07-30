BMW Faces Joint Lawsuit in South Korea Over Sedan Fires - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The latest incident of a BMW sedan getting on fire while being driven in South Korea took place on July 23. The driver was not hurt, but the plaintiff is seeking about $33,000 in damages, Yonhap news agency reported.

Four plaintiffs in South Korea have filed a joint lawsuit against German carmaker BMW over a faulty engine part which caused fires on several BMW 520d sedans, local media reported on Monday.

A lawyer familiar with the case told the news outlet that the number of plaintiffs is expected to rise as the lawsuit proceeds.

READ MORE: Germany's BMW Issues Warning to Beijing Amid US-China Trade Row

© AP Photo / Martin Meissner Germany’s BMW Joins Airbus’ Warning to Leave UK Amid Brexit Fears

The media added that several 520d sedans and other BMW models had caught fire while on the road in South Korea over the past three years, raising suspicions of the carmaker's failure to address the issue.

According to the South Korean Transport Ministry, the carmaker has launched a voluntary recall program of 520d sedans and is considering to expand the scope of the program to cover all its vehicles which use the same parts as the faulty model.