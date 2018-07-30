Cambodia's Ruling Party Estimated to Win All National Assembly Seats - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cambodia's ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) secured all 125 seats in the lower chamber of the parliament, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing CPP tally.

The turnout was 82.71 percent, according to Kyodo news agency. The National Election Committee (NEC) has not published the official results of the Sunday's election yet.

According to the Khmer Times newspaper, the NEC expects to release the preliminary results on August 11 and the final results—on September 11.

Meanwhile, the country's opposition said that the result of Cambodia's general election must be fully rejected by the international community, Reuters reported. Vice President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party was quoted as saying during a conference that the election result marked the "death of democracy in Cambodia".

Previously, the Cambodian Supreme Court issued a ruling, which disbanded the only opposition party capable to compete with the ruling Cambodian People's Party in the election, came in the light of accusations that the CNRP leaders were plotting a "color revolution" in the kingdom with the assistance of the United States. The party denied the charges.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteurs stated earlier that a number of the proposed Constitutional amendments to five articles of the Constitution of Cambodia and other additions to domestic legislation influence on democracy and violate human rights. Western nations and rights groups also have condemned drastic measures against the political opposition and independent media ahead of the election.