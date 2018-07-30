Register
08:18 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Friday, March 20, 2015, photo, the sun rises behind Angkor Wat at the eastern site of Siem Reap province, some 230 kilometers (143 miles) northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Cambodia's Ruling Party Estimated to Win All National Assembly Seats - Reports

    © AP Photo / Heng Sinith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cambodia's ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) secured all 125 seats in the lower chamber of the parliament, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing CPP tally.

    The turnout was 82.71 percent, according to Kyodo news agency. The National Election Committee (NEC) has not published the official results of the Sunday's election yet.

    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US Takes Action on Cambodia After Dissolution of Main Opposition Party
    According to the Khmer Times newspaper, the NEC expects to release the preliminary results on August 11 and the final results—on September 11.

    Meanwhile, the country's opposition said that the result of Cambodia's general election must be fully rejected by the international community, Reuters reported. Vice President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party was quoted as saying during a conference that the election result marked the "death of democracy in Cambodia".

    Previously, the Cambodian Supreme Court issued a ruling, which disbanded the only opposition party capable to compete with the ruling Cambodian People's Party in the election, came in the light of accusations that the CNRP leaders were plotting a "color revolution" in the kingdom with the assistance of the United States. The party denied the charges.

    READ MORE: Cambodia to Hold 2018 Election Despite Main Opposition Party's Dissolution

    Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteurs stated earlier that a number of the proposed Constitutional amendments to five articles of the Constitution of Cambodia and other additions to domestic legislation influence on democracy and violate human rights. Western nations and rights groups also have condemned drastic measures against the political opposition and independent media ahead of the election.

     

    Related:

    Gotta Go: Cambodia's Hun Sen to Be Dethroned Like Mugabe, Says Opponent Rainsy
    Cambodia to Hold 2018 Election Despite Main Opposition Party's Dissolution
    US Takes Action on Cambodia After Dissolution of Main Opposition Party
    Tags:
    election, Cambodia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse