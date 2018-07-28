Register
12:44 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Policemen patrol around a slum area during a police operation as part of the continuing War on Drugs campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

    I Believe in God But the War Against Drugs Made Him My Enemy – Duterte

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has apologized to God for his earlier remarks during a meeting with Eddie Villanueva, the president and founder of the Jesus Is Lord Church.

    Rodrigo Duterte, talking to a crowd on Thursday, said that the war on drugs that he initiated had made even God his enemy.

    "I've made plenty of enemies, reaching as far as … Even God was included. Of course, I believe in God. What I said was your God is not my God," Duterte said, as quoted by manilastandard.net.

    "My God… has common sense. Yours does not. There is a separation of Church and State. You should honor it by not invoking God. You may criticize me," he added.
    Earlier, the president said that he truly believed in God.

    READ MORE: 'He Can Go to Hell' — Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him

    "I cannot fight my faith because I was baptized Catholic, but I suspended it for the meantime. You know why? Because there's a separation of the Church and State," he said.

    During a June 22 summit in Davao City, Duterte referred to God as "stupid" when recounting the biblical story of original sin. Some time later, Duterte offered his apologies to the Almighty.

    The Philippines is considered to be the only Christian-dominated nation in Asia, with over 86 percent of the population — some 76 million people — avowing their belief in Roman Catholicism.

    A large-scale anti-drug campaign was launched by Duterte in June 2016 as a follow up to his election promises to end drug-related crimes in the country.

    Related:

    Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)
    Cambridge Analytica's Parent Firm Invented 'Tough Guy' Duterte's Image
    Duterte Spokesman: Philippines' Withdrawal From ICC 'Beginning of End' for Court
    Tags:
    drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse