Multi-Party Conference in Pakistan Rejects Vote, Demands Re-Election - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A multi-party conference in Pakistan, which was held in the wake of Wednesday's general elections, rejected the vote results and demanded a "transparent" re-election citing an alleged vote rigging, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the conference was attended by leaders of various parties and chaired by president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) political party Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) political alliance.

"We do not consider this election to be the mandate of the public, but a theft of people's mandate," Rehman said as quoted by the newspaper.

According to preliminary results, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, is leading in the election. The party is projected to win over 110 seats in the 272-seat parliament.

The EU Election Observation Mission earlier in the day described the Pakistani elections in its preliminary findings as largely "orderly and competitive," yet overshadowed by allegations of interference as well as restrictions on freedom of speech and the media.