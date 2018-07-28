Multi-Party Conference in Pakistan Rejects Vote, Demands Re-Election - Reports

According to the Dawn newspaper, the conference was attended by leaders of various parties and chaired by president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) political party Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) political alliance.
According to preliminary results, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, is leading in the election. The party is projected to win over 110 seats in the 272-seat parliament.
The EU Election Observation Mission earlier in the day described the Pakistani elections in its preliminary findings as largely "orderly and competitive," yet overshadowed by allegations of interference as well as restrictions on freedom of speech and the media.
