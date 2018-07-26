Large Blast Reportedly Occurs Near US Embassy in Beijing (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to eye-witnesses, an explosion occurred in Beijing near the US Embassy.

AP cited eyewitness photos on Twitter, reporting that the explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday; the pictures show large clouds of smoke.

Police cars surround the area in the north-eastern part of Beijing.

The police detained a woman who was trying to commit self-immolation at the US Embassy in Beijing, Reuters reported.

The US Embassy in Beijing commented to Sputnik on the situation, saying that "the exact circumstances of the incident are being investigated at the moment."

BREAKING: Large EXPLOSION at 'US embassy' in Beijing – police scramble to scene

Unconfirmed- pic.twitter.com/voUnd1bdmM — Nik Da-Koolchan (@DaKoolchanN) 26 июля 2018 г.

Explosion at the US Embassy in Beijing. WTF? pic.twitter.com/yj5t1ZxaTA

​

The reports have not been confirmed by the police so far.

Chinese police examined a vehicle outside the embassy, according to a Reuters witness.