Australia Rules Out Signing Global Migration Compact in Current Form - Minister

"Not in its current form. We’ve been very clear about that … We’re not going to surrender our sovereignty. I’m not going to allow unelected bodies to dictate to us, to the Australian people," Dutton said in an interview with 2GB radio station, when asked whether Australia would sign the agreement.
READ MORE: Australia to Support US in Migration, Border Protection Policy
The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is set to be formally adopted at a UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11. Back in November, the United States announced its withdrawal from the compact, citing the need to determine its immigration policy on its own.
In September 2016, world leaders adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants at the UN General Assembly, which stipulates the need to work out a global compact for migration in 2018 as an effort to facilitate safe and orderly migration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)