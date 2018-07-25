Explosion Hits Western Pakistan Amid Election: at Least 28 Killed (PHOTO)

At least 28 people were killed, 30 were injured in an explosion in the Pakistani city of Quetta on the national election day, local media reported Wednesday, citing doctors.
The explosion occurred next to a polling station and near a police car which was patrolling the area, GEO TV broadcaster reported, citing witnesses.
The victims were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving medical care.
Extremely tragic news from #Balochistan once again. 18 people killed in #Quetta in a bomb explosion, more than 12 injured. More causalities feared. #ElectionPakistan2018 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/OUFefzTUH4— Tribal Post (@TribalPost) July 25, 2018
