Explosion Hits Western Pakistan Amid Election: at Least 28 Killed (PHOTO)

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s general election to the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament), is taking place, as well as regional legislature elections. Sites across the country opened at 8.00 a.m. local time and will operate for 10 hours. According to the election commission, about 105 million citizens will be eligible to cast their votes.

At least 28 people were killed, 30 were injured in an explosion in the Pakistani city of Quetta on the national election day, local media reported Wednesday, citing doctors.

The explosion occurred next to a polling station and near a police car which was patrolling the area, GEO TV broadcaster reported, citing witnesses.

The victims were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving medical care.