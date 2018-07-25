Dozens Dead After Dam Collapse in Laos - Reports

More than forty people died after a dam collapsed in Laos, sweeping several houses and causing damage, volunteers reported on social media.

A group of volunteers which rounds up support for victims of the floods caused by the dam collapse reported that more than 40 people died and 200 are still missing.

© REUTERS / ABC Laos News/Handout Hundreds Missing as Dam Collapse in Laos Levels Houses, Wreaks Havoc (PHOTOS)

The dam was reportedly slated to start energy supplies in 2019, providing almost all the energy produced to neighboring Thailand. The Xe-Pian-Xe-Namnoy Power Company reported that heavy rain and flooding caused the collapse of the dam, which was under construction since 2013.

Up to five billion cubic meters of water was reportedly released to the river system after the hydropower dam collapse on Monday. The local authorities immediately put out a call for relief aid for flood victims.