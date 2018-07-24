Hundreds Missing as Dam Collapse in Laos Levels Houses, Wreaks Havoc (PHOTOS)

According to the Laos News Agency, up to five billion cubic meters of water was released to the river system after an accident at a hydropower dam in southeastern Attapeu province's Sanamxay district late Monday. Fast-flowing waters have swept several houses away, causing a considerable amount of damage in several districts.
The local authorities put out a call for relief aid for flood victims while bringing boats to help evacuate people from the danger zones.
