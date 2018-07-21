Floods in Vietnam Leave at Least 10 Dead, 12 Missing – Reports

According to the VnExpress newspaper, the floods and landslides were caused by Typhoon Son Tinh.
Since Wednesday, Son Tinh turned into a tropical depression and caused the destruction of major roads in the country.
The disaster also led to inundation of over 80,000 hectares of rice.
About 4,000 houses have been damaged and tens of thousands of hectares of crops destroyed, the disaster office said, warning of more heavy rains to come.
The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center has warned that rivers in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An could flood in the coming days.
