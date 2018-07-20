Register
18:33 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments at the government offices in Sydney, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Turnbull called on Pope Francis to fire an Australian archbishop who is the most senior Roman Catholic cleric ever convicted for covering up child sexual abuse

    Australia Evaluates 'Values Test' for Permanent Residency Seekers

    © AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The option is back on the agenda after last year the federal government tried to tighten English language requirements and make sure that potential residents demonstrated a commitment to "Australian values."

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that the federal government will consider introducing what he called a "values test" for those seeking permanent residency in the country.

    Values at Australia's Heart

    According to Turnbull, the values test was "one of the issues" to be discussed. "But I have to say to you we are the most successful multicultural society in the world," he said in Tasmania on Thursday, explaining the success of Australia's multicultural model by citing respect for democracy, freedom, the rule of law, gender equality…and women.

    READ MORE: Trump, Turnbull Agree to Cooperate on Strategic Mineral Extraction Projects

    His remarks mirrored those of Australia's citizenship and multicultural minister, Alan Tudge, who touted the national model as an "an incredible success" at the Australia/UK Leadership Forum in London on July 19. The minister said that his country was "slightly veering towards a European separatist multicultural model and we want to pull it back to be firmly on the Australian integrated path."

    Tudge went on to call for active measures to ensure that "social cohesion remains strong."

    Speaking English in Australia

    The statements by high-profile officials come a month after Turnbull suggested that potential permanent migrants should undergo a basic conversational English test as part of integration with the Australian society.

    The cube with the logo of Russia Today
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Australia Launches Preliminary Probe Into RT as Potential Foreign Agent - Editor-in-Chief

    Last year, the Turnbull government tried to tighten citizenship and foreign worker visa rules; it wanted to introduce an English test and extend the waiting period for permanent residents before they could apply for citizenship from one to four years. The proposals, however, were turned down by the Senate.

    Prior to introducing the proposals, Turnbull axed the country's temporary work visa program, abolishing over 450 work visas in a bid to "put Australians first."

    Related:

    Australia Starts Preliminary Probe Into RT as Possible Foreign Agent - Simonyan
    'Lighting up the A-League': Usain Bolt in Talks for Soccer Trial in Australia
    Monster Crocodile Weighing 600kg Caught in Australia After 8-Year Hunt (PHOTO)
    Ex Australia PM Abbott Lobbies Embassy Move to Jerusalem, Backs Trump's Stance
    Tags:
    permanent residency, test, citizenship, migration, Alan Tudge, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse