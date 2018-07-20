WhatsApp Tests 'Forwarding Limit' Feature to Curb Fake News in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): WhatsApp said in a blog post on Friday that it was testing a new feature to limit the spread of spam and misinformation on the platform. The forwarding limit will apply to all messages, videos and photos shared throughout India.
As a result, users will be limited to forwarding a media file up to five times per day from the same account.
According to the @WhatsApp "In India, people forward more messages, photos & videos than anywhere else in the world". 🙈 pic.twitter.com/PQIDcft6id— Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) July 20, 2018
WhatsApp is dramatically cutting message forwarding after viral fake news led to lynchings https://t.co/uyyXklMMMD pic.twitter.com/OgzxhQ4UIN— Hiren Mavani (@hiren_mavani_) July 20, 2018
WhatsApp in its reply last month to the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had assured that it would take steps to avoid the spread of rumors.
