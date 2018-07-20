WhatsApp Tests 'Forwarding Limit' Feature to Curb Fake News in India

WhatsApp has suggested that it will limit the number of times a message can be forwarded per day after the Indian government condemned the social media giant for its inability to curb fake news. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with around 250 million registered users.

New Delhi (Sputnik): WhatsApp said in a blog post on Friday that it was testing a new feature to limit the spread of spam and misinformation on the platform. The forwarding limit will apply to all messages, videos and photos shared throughout India.

As a result, users will be limited to forwarding a media file up to five times per day from the same account.