India to Gift 200 Cows, $200 Million Credit to Rwanda

The gift will be made during the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rwanda where India plans to soon set up a mission, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — During the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Rwanda, he will be gifting 200 cows to Rwanda as a friendly gesture as the animal is deeply revered in both countries as a harbinger of wealth and prosperity. Furthermore, India will be providing two lines of credit worth $100 million each to the landlocked East African country.

The two countries are also expected to sign a defense cooperation agreement.

India annouces PM Modi's visit to Rwanda, Uganda & South Africa pic.twitter.com/LSXs5TxAes — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 20, 2018

"During this visit, we expect to conclude two lines of credit — one of 100 million for development of industrial parks and Kigali special economic zone (SEZ), and another one for USD 100 million for agriculture and irrigation," T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs told the media on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from 23 to 27 July. He will first visit Rwanda, followed by Uganda and then South Africa where he will participate in the BRICS Summit along with heads of states of Russia, Brazil, China and South Africa.

In Uganda, apart from holding delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi will address the Parliament.