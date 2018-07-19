Tokyo's Recent Amendments to Its S Kurils Law to Impede Talks With Moscow

The Kuril Islands are the subject of a long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan that has prevented Moscow and Tokyo from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, recent amendments to Japan's law on South Kuril islands will impede future talks with Russia on joint economic activity.

"The adopted amendments directly contradict the high-level agreements on the establishment of joint [Russia-Japan] economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands, including in the interests of creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation between our two countries," the ministry said in a commentary posted on its website.

The Japanese parliament has recently adopted several amendments to the Act on Special Measures concerning Advancement of Resolution of Northern Territories Issues of 1982, stipulating that the joint economic activity must ultimately lead to the return of southern Kuril islands to Japan.

In May, Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow and discussed joint economic activities of the two countries on the Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both countries. They agreed that a Japanese business mission would visit the islands in July or August this year.