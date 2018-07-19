Tokyo's Recent Amendments to Its S Kurils Law to Impede Talks With Moscow

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, recent amendments to Japan's law on South Kuril islands will impede future talks with Russia on joint economic activity.
"The adopted amendments directly contradict the high-level agreements on the establishment of joint [Russia-Japan] economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands, including in the interests of creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation between our two countries," the ministry said in a commentary posted on its website.
READ MORE: Japanese Politician: Moscow, Tokyo Need Visa Waiver Program for Kurils
In May, Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow and discussed joint economic activities of the two countries on the Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both countries. They agreed that a Japanese business mission would visit the islands in July or August this year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)