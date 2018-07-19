Kim Jong-un Unexpectedly Recalls Senior Overseas Envoys to Pyongyang - Reports

The country only had 43 ambassadorial meetings since foundation of the country in 1948.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un unexpectedly recalled the ambassadors and heads of North Korean diplomatic missions back to Pyongyang on Wednesday Night, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

The report speculates that the diplomats might have been recalled for an ambassadorial meeting, which is a rather rare occasion for North Korea, who only had 43 such meetings since the country's founding in 1948, with the latest meeting being held in 2015.

Considering this year marks the 70thanniversary of the nation, it is likely that the ambassadors were recalled to receive policy updates and words of encouragement Yonhap notes.

South Korea's unification ministry reportedly said it watches the development closely, but noted that it is yet to confirm any information on the issue.

The report comes about a month after the historic meeting between Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore, where the two leaders agreed to work on "complete denuclearization" of the Peninsula, recovery of soldiers' remains, and follow up negotiations between high level officials.